China: At least 1355 Confirmed cases of Corona Virus till now

Chinese health authorities announced that at least 1, 355 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) had been reported in the country as of 5:40 pm Beijing time on Saturday.

The pneumonia situation had resulted in 41 deaths, including 39 in central China’s Hubei Province, one in north China’s Hebei Province and one in Heilongjiang Province, according to the National Health Commission.

A total of 1,965 suspected cases have been reported in 20 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

A total of 15, 197 close contacts have been traced, the commission said, adding that among them, 13, 967 are under medical observation while 1,230 others have been discharged.

China has tightened measures to curb cross-border spread of new coronavirus as the country is bracing for a major health crisis 17 years after SARS virus outbreak occured. A total of 29 provincial-level jurisdictions in China have activated their Level I emergency response amid the coronavirus outbreak, with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region declared emergency level, the highest response level for that region.

Carrie Lam, the chief executive of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), declared indefinite suspension of flights and trains between Hong Kong and Wuhan. She said All official visits to the Chinese mainland will be halted and Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations will be cancelled in Hong Kong.

China’s Communist Party today in a meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping has decided to set up a Central Committee leading group to oversee the work to handle coronavirus crisis. The Leading group will be guided by Politburo Standing Committee – the party’s top leadership tier. The meeting also ordered authorities at all levels to ensure sufficient supplies to Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, which is the epicentre of the outbreak.

According to state media, the meeting also discussed the adoption of Proper control measures to monitor the movement of people in the city, inspection of Markets selling agricultural produce, banning of trade in wild animals and discouraging mass activities of people.

atleast 1,297 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in China and 19 cases abroad.

China’s customs and health authorities have said that Outbound and inbound travelers should voluntarily report to customs officers if they feel sick with the symptoms of fever, cough and difficult breathing as the new coronavirus pneumonia has been put under quarantinable infectious disease management with the approval of the State Council.

People going abroad or coming to China should maintain good personal hygiene, for instance washing their hands frequently, wearing masks and avoiding close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infection. Sickened passengers must immediately seek medical care and describe to doctors their recent trips.

China’s customs authority will adjust port control measures based on the progress of the outbreak, said the statement. Meanwhile, Beijing city has announced that it will suspend all inter-province shuttle buses from January 26 amid the coronavirus outbreak, local authorities said.

The government of Wuhan City on Saturday decided to set up a second 1300 bed coronavirus hospital to receive patients in addition to one 1000 bedded hospital.

China’s National Health Commission is sending 1,230 medical staff in six groups to Wuhan City out of which around 600 have begun their work in the virus-hit area. Local media has reported that 450 military medical personnel have also landed in the city to offer support.

As of Friday, a total of 14,000 hazmat suits and 110,000 pairs of medical gloves have been allocated to Wuhan City. A national research team of 14 experts, headed by renowned respiratory scientist Zhong Nanshan, has been set up to help prevent and control the outbreak on Friday.