Iran not ruling out negotiations with U.S



Iran has said that it is not ruling out negotiations with the United States even after an American drone strike that killed a top Iranian general.

In an interview with Germany’s Der Spiegel magazine in Tehran yesterday, Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif said that he would never rule out the possibility that people will change their approach and recognize the realities.

There has been growing tension between Washington and Tehran since 2018, when President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the nuclear deal with Iran.

The U.S. has since reimposed tough sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy. But Zarif suggested Iran was still willing to talk, though reiterated his country’s previous demand that first the U.S. would have to lift sanctions. He said,

the Trump administration can correct its past, lift the sanctions and come back to the negotiating table. We’re still at the negotiating table. They’re the ones who left.