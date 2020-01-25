EU appoints first ambassador to UK



With UK’s departure from EU drawing near, EU appoints experienced diplomat Joao Vale de Almeida to London

BRUSSELS

Portuguese diplomat Joao Vale de Almeida has been appointed as the head of future EU diplomatic mission to the UK after Brexit, slated for Jan. 31.

In a statement, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said Almeida would head the first EU delegation to the U.K. as of the first day of February.

In his statement, Borrell noted that the EU delegation in London would also be responsible for Northern Ireland, adding the mission in the U.K. would represent the union as London would be a third-party to the EU.

Joao Vale de Almeida stands as an experienced EU diplomat with his experience as the union’s U.S. ambassador in 2010-2014. Prior to his appointment to London, he was the EU ambassador to the UN.