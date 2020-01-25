FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Jan 2020 01:31:16      انڈین آواز
Deadly Novel Coronavirus spread in several countries

WEB DESK

The deadly Novel Corona virus continues to spread to Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Nepal, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and the United States. Japan yesterday reported a second confirmed case.

It has triggered a cause of concern for India too as many of the 700 odd Indian students studying in universities of Wuhan and Hubei provinces are still stuck up there. The Indian Embassy has established hotlines to keep close contact with people.

Amid the unknown virus wreaking havoc, Chinese and American researchers are working together to develop a vaccine against the deadly new strain of Corona virus. At present, there is no cure for the virus which has Pneumonia-like symptoms and is contagious among humans. The World Health Organization has not classed the virus as an international emergency despite China’s climbing death toll.

SPORTS

Differently-abled Special athletes are real heroes: Vijender Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Olympic medal winning pugilist Vijender Singh on Friday promised his full s ...

Govt to recruit 1500 coaches, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

By A Correspondent / NEW DELHI UNION MINISTER for Sports Kiren Rijiju today said the government would recr ...

India beat New Zealand by 6 wicket at Eden Park in Auckland

WEB DESK India have won the first T20 International of five-match series against the New Zealand by six wic ...

ART & CULTURE

Jaipur Literature Festival begins

By A Correspondent / Jaipur The Jaipur Literature Festival has commenced here today. Chief Minister of Raj ...

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

WEB DESK Actress Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway recently can b ...

Filmi Titbits-3: SRK shares Math video, actor says it has solved many of his problems

Filmi Titbits-3: SRK shares Math video, actor says it has solved many of his problems

WEB DESK Shah Rukh Khan has shared a viral video, which was earlier shared by businessman Anand Mahindra. T ...

