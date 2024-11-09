Campaigning in full swing for Assembly Elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

AMN/ WEB DESK

Campaigning is in full swing for assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand with senior leaders of various political parties holding multiple rallies and roadshows in the two states to garner support for their candidates.

Prime Minister and Senior BJP leader Narendra Modi will address public meetings at Akola and Nanded in Maharashtra today. Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders are expected to be present in Prime Minister’s rallies.

NCP President Ajit Pawar will be campaigning in Pune, Sangli and Satara. On the other hand, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge will hold poll meetings in Nagpur. NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar will be campaigning in Beed. Other opposition leaders will also be holding public meetings in different districts of the state. Polling for all 288 constituencies in Maharashtra will take place on 20th of this month.

In Jharkhand, elections to the 81-member State Assembly will be held in two phases on the 13th and 20th of this month. With polling day for the first phase approaching, political parties have ramped up voter outreach.

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will address public meetings in Chhatarpur, Hazaribagh and Potka Assembly Constituencies in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur. He will also hold a roadshow in Jamshedpur.

On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend election meeting at Baghmara assembly constituency in Dhanbad district and Jamshedpur in East Singhbhum district.

Senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader and Chief Minister Hemant Soren will address a series of meetings in Ranchi, Kharsawa and Mandar constituencies. Leaders of RJD, AJSU and left parties will also address poll rallies in different parts of the state. The counting of votes will take place on 23rd of this month.