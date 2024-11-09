Delhi-NCR: Air Quality continues to remain in ‘very poor’ category

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Air Quality in Delhi-NCR continues to be in the very poor category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 361 was reported in the national capital this morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Delhi and NCR are likely to experience smog and shallow fog in the night and morning hours during the next 2-3 days. As per data from CPCB, the AQI in some parts of the city reached severe levels, crossing the 400 mark. Rohini recorded an AQI of 404; New Moti Bag recorded 409; Bawana 411; Vivek Vihar 400; and Punjabi Bagh recorded an AQI of 398.