The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi asks people to vote for Mahayuti in Maharashtra

Nov 10, 2024

AMN / NANDED

Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi today said that the Mahayuti government has worked relentlessly for the development of the Marathwada region of Maharashtra. Addressing a rally in Nanded, Mr. Modi said that in the last two and half years, the Marathwada region has seen investment of more than 80 thousand crore rupees. He highlighted 11 irrigation projects in the region. He also emphasized key developments like the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, Rail Coach Factory, Logistic Park, Samruddhi Highway, Shaktipeeth Expressway, and new flights from Nanded to Delhi and Adampur, expressing confidence in the creation of numerous local employment opportunities. The Prime Minister said that the BJP formed a government with a record majority in Haryana. Along with Legislative Assembly elections, by-polls for the Nanded Lok Sabha seat will also be held on 20 November.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

World-famous Pushkar fair begins with flag hoisting ceremony in Rajasthan

Nov 10, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi-NCR: Air Quality continues to remain in ‘very poor’ category

Nov 9, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Campaigning in full swing for Assembly Elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

Nov 9, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Qatar says efforts to mediate between Hamas, Israel ‘stalled’, denies withdrawal from talks

November 10, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

World-famous Pushkar fair begins with flag hoisting ceremony in Rajasthan

November 10, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

Ratan Tata always supported dreams of others, writes PM Modi 

November 10, 2024
CAMPUS

7 Indian institutions make it to Top 100 of QS World University Rankings- Asia 2025

November 10, 2024