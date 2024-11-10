PM Modi asks people to vote for Mahayuti in Maharashtra

AMN / NANDED

Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi today said that the Mahayuti government has worked relentlessly for the development of the Marathwada region of Maharashtra. Addressing a rally in Nanded, Mr. Modi said that in the last two and half years, the Marathwada region has seen investment of more than 80 thousand crore rupees. He highlighted 11 irrigation projects in the region. He also emphasized key developments like the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, Rail Coach Factory, Logistic Park, Samruddhi Highway, Shaktipeeth Expressway, and new flights from Nanded to Delhi and Adampur, expressing confidence in the creation of numerous local employment opportunities. The Prime Minister said that the BJP formed a government with a record majority in Haryana. Along with Legislative Assembly elections, by-polls for the Nanded Lok Sabha seat will also be held on 20 November.