At least 5 people were killed and several others injured after a bus collided with a parked vehicle on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Firozabad district.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Firozabad Akhilesh Bhadoria, the bus was en route from Mathura to Lucknow when the accident occurred near Thana Nasirpur on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. Shortly after receiving the information, police reached the spot and sent the injured to hospital.