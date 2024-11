AMN/ WEB DESK

Eighteen people were injured on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway when the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck today. The incident occurred in the morning when the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a stationary truck near Khopoli in Raigad district, Maharashtra. The bus was on its way to Kolhapur from Mumbai. The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital. Police said the condition of eight people is critical, including four women.