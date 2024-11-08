Delhi-NCR Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ with AQI of 385

AMN

The air quality in Delhi-NCR remains in the very poor category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 385 was reported in the national capital this morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Delhi and NCR are likely to experience smog and shallow fog during the night and morning hours during the next 2-3 days.

As per data from CPCB, the AQI in some parts of the city reached severe levels, crossing the 400 mark. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 414; Rohini recorded 432; Ashok Vihar recorded 415; New Moti Bagh 421; Punjabi Bagh 404; and Nehru Nagar recorded 411.