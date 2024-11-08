The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Chhath Puja celebrated with devotion in UP as devotees offer arghya to rising sun

Nov 8, 2024

AMN

The chath Puja was celebrated with great enthusiasm and religious fervour in Uttar Pradesh. Clad in traditional attires devotees stood firm in water with their arms full with the prasad and gave arghya to the rising sun this morning. Sound of Chath songs in bhojpuri and maithili reverberated in the background while enthusiastic children were bursting crackers to celebrate the completion of four day long Chath Pooja.

Thousands of devotees gathered on the banks of rivers and water bodies across the state and especially in districts of Eastern part this morning to pay respect to the rising sun. The 4 day long fast completed today morning when Devotees gave arghya to Lord sun. The worship of setting sun was also done with great enthusiasm yesterday evening. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself participated in chhath Puja at Lucknow. Special arrangements were made at the Ghats by the administration.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi-NCR Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ with AQI of 385

Nov 8, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD forecasts heavy rain, thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and surrounding areas

Nov 8, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

ECI urges political parties to follow model code of conduct during campaigning for assembly elections in Jharkhand

Nov 8, 2024

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

New Scheme for Medical Device Industry will make India self-reliant: J P Nadda

November 8, 2024
NCR DELHI

CBI arrests DUSIB legal officer for taking bribe; recovers Rs 3.79 crore in cash

November 8, 2024
HINDI SECTION

दिल्ली शहरी आश्रय सुधार बोर्ड का लीगल अफसर गिरफ्तार, 3.79 करोड़ रुपए बरामद 

November 8, 2024
HINDI SECTION

गृह मंत्रालय एक नेशनल काउंटर टेररिज्म पॉलिसी और स्ट्रेटजी लाएगा: अमित शाह

November 8, 2024