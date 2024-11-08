Chhath Puja celebrated with devotion in UP as devotees offer arghya to rising sun

AMN

The chath Puja was celebrated with great enthusiasm and religious fervour in Uttar Pradesh. Clad in traditional attires devotees stood firm in water with their arms full with the prasad and gave arghya to the rising sun this morning. Sound of Chath songs in bhojpuri and maithili reverberated in the background while enthusiastic children were bursting crackers to celebrate the completion of four day long Chath Pooja.

Thousands of devotees gathered on the banks of rivers and water bodies across the state and especially in districts of Eastern part this morning to pay respect to the rising sun. The 4 day long fast completed today morning when Devotees gave arghya to Lord sun. The worship of setting sun was also done with great enthusiasm yesterday evening. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself participated in chhath Puja at Lucknow. Special arrangements were made at the Ghats by the administration.