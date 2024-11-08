IMD forecasts heavy rain, thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and surrounding areas

AMN

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe today. The weather agency has informed that south Andhra Pradesh, north Tamil Nadu coasts, and adjoining sea areas can witness squally weather today and advised the fishermen not to venture into these areas. There will be no significant change in minimum and maximum temperatures over most parts of the country during the next week. Delhi and NCR can experience smog and shallow fog during the night and morning hours for 2 to 3 days. IMD said heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe during the next 4-5 days.