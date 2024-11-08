The Indian Awaaz

ECI urges political parties to follow model code of conduct during campaigning for assembly elections in Jharkhand

Nov 8, 2024

The Election Commission of India has asked all political parties to strictly follow model code of conduct during campaigning for assembly elections in Jharkhand. While holding meeting with representatives of different political parties in Ranchi, State Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar advised them to avoid misguiding electorates by making false promises. He advised them to restrain from personal attack during rallies. The Chief Electoral Officer also asked them not to use abusive language during campaigning. He said, political parties are duty bound to follow the model code of conduct as it was framed by the Election Commission with wider consultations with political parties and other stake holders.

