Boundaries of districts and divisions to be re-demarcated in Madhya Pradesh

Retired Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Srivastava has been assigned the responsibility

AMN / Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has said that the boundaries of the districts and divisions will be re-demarcated for the convenience and betterment of the general public.

Madhya Pradesh is the second largest state in the country geographically, the area of ​​the state is large but due to the boundaries of the district and divisions, people also have to face some hardship.

There are many villages which are very far from the district headquarters, similarly many divisions are very small. Giving examples in this regard, CM Dr. Yadav said that there are many problems in big districts like Sagar, Ujjain, Indore and Dhar. With the establishment of refinery in Bina, it has emerged as an important place. In the coming time, Bina area will also be rationalized.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that with the objective of removing all such discrepancies, a new Delimitation Commission has been constituted and the responsibility of re-examination of districts and divisions has been entrusted to retired Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Srivastava.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav appealed to the general public to provide suggestions to Manoj Srivastava regarding redrawing the boundaries of villages and districts. He said that the state government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to do everything possible for the betterment of the state and public convenience.