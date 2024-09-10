THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Boundaries of districts and divisions to be re-demarcated in Madhya Pradesh

Sep 9, 2024

Retired Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Srivastava has been assigned the responsibility

AMN / Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has said that the boundaries of the districts and divisions will be re-demarcated for the convenience and betterment of the general public.

Madhya Pradesh is the second largest state in the country geographically, the area of ​​the state is large but due to the boundaries of the district and divisions, people also have to face some hardship.

There are many villages which are very far from the district headquarters, similarly many divisions are very small. Giving examples in this regard, CM Dr. Yadav said that there are many problems in big districts like Sagar, Ujjain, Indore and Dhar. With the establishment of refinery in Bina, it has emerged as an important place. In the coming time, Bina area will also be rationalized.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that with the objective of removing all such discrepancies, a new Delimitation Commission has been constituted and the responsibility of re-examination of districts and divisions has been entrusted to retired Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Srivastava.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav appealed to the general public to provide suggestions to Manoj Srivastava regarding redrawing the boundaries of villages and districts. He said that the state government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to do everything possible for the betterment of the state and public convenience.

You missed

POLITICS

It’s like treason to hurt nation’s image abroad: BJP on Rahul Gandhi’s statement in US

September 10, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

In US Rahul Gandhi slams Modi Govt over job crisis, political polarisation

September 10, 2024
POLITICS

BJP to celebrate PM’s 74th birthday with ‘Seva Pakhwada’

September 10, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India Reports Progress in Kharif Crop Sowing as Total Coverage Area Surpasses 1,092 Lakh Hectares

September 10, 2024