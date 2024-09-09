Telangana Congress Leaders to Contribute 2 Months’ Salary for Flood Relief Activities

In Telangana, all Congress Legislators, MPs, Corporation Chairpersons and Government advisors will contribute their two months’ salary to flood relief activities. State Industries Minister, D Sridhar Babu informed this, while talking to media in Hyderabad today. He said, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and PCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Gaud have taken the decision to this effect. He reiterated that the government will extend all possible assistance to the flood-affected people. Earlier, the State government had announced an exgratia of 5 lakh rupees to the kin of the victim.

