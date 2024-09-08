THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

No NRC, No New Aadhaar Card: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Sep 7, 2024

AMN

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that all the new applicants for Aadhaar cards have to submit their National Register of Citizens, NRC application receipt numbers.

Talking to reporters in Guwahati today, he said that the move would help in stopping the influx of illegal foreigners. It may be stated that this year 54 illegal immigrants have been detected in the state so far.

Mr. Sarma said that multiple measures are being taken to detect illegal immigrants across the international border of Assam. He said that additional forces would be deployed in border districts as per ground assessment to assist the border police.

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

No NRC, No New Aadhaar Card: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

September 7, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Congress Faces Rebellion in Haryana after Release of First List of Candidate

September 7, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall over Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan 

September 7, 2024
DEFENCE

258 officer cadets, 39 women officer cadets commissioned into various Arms of Indian Army 

September 7, 2024