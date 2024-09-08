Congress Faces Rebellion in Haryana after Release of First List of Candidate

Staff Reporter

Rebellion has started in the Congress With the release of the first list of party candidates in Haryana. Congress leader Rajesh June has resigned from all the posts of Congress for not getting the ticket.

Rajesh June has announced to contest the election as an independent candidate from Bahadurgarh. He made this announcement in a meeting with his supporters. Rajesh June said that the Congress leadership has cheated him by not giving the ticket after promising it.

Congress leader Ramkishan Fauji, who had been elected MLA three times from Bawanikheda assembly constituency of Bhiwani district, today organized a panchayat of party workers and warned of marching to Delhi tomorrow on 8 September in view of the possibility of ticket being cut.

Congress workers of Bawanikheda constituency said that they will go to Delhi and prominently place the demand of giving ticket to Ramkishan Fauji before the party high command. He said that it has been learned through social media from the Bawanikheda assembly constituency that Pradeep Narwal can be given a ticket from here, as an outsider candidate.