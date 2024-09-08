IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall over Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan 

AMN

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Gujarat, Maharashtra, and East Rajasthan till tomorrow. The IMD said that very heavy rainfall will prevail over Konkan and Goa today, along with Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Odisha tomorrow. The weather agency added that heavy rainfall will likely be over West Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra, Kutch, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, and Southwest Rajasthan today, as well as over Chhattisgarh during the next 6 days.

Meanwhile, in South India, similar weather conditions will be present over Kerala, Mahe, Telangana, and Coastal Karnataka till the 10th of this month. The IMD also predicted similar conditions over Jharkhand and Bihar today and over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next six days. Light to moderate rainfall is expected over West and Central India, including Delhi-NCR, during the week.