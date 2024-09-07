THE INDIAN AWAAZ

President, VP, PM greet people on Ganesh Chaturthi

Sep 7, 2024

President, Vice-President and Prime Minister have greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. In a social media post, President Murmu said that the festival is celebrated with collective gaiety in many parts of the country and presents a beautiful example of social energy. She mentioned that in Indian tradition, Lord Shri Ganesha is considered auspicious and remover of obstacles, and prayed to God to protect everyone from disasters and spread prosperity.

 While, Vice-President Dhankar highlighted that Lord Ganesha is the embodiment of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune, who holds a special place in the hearts of millions. He urged the people to embrace the spirit of unity, brotherhood and a commitment to overcome obstacles in collective endeavour. He wished that Lord Ganesha bless all with peace, prosperity and happiness.

Prime Minister Modi also extended his heartiest greetings of Ganesh Chaturthi to all the countrymen and chanted the holy prayer, Ganpati Bappa Morya.

