Boris Johnson praises PM Modi’s climate ambition and initiatives at COP26 in Glasgow

AMN / WEB DESK

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s climate ambition and initiatives at COP26. Prime Minister Johnson said at COP26, India came up with some really impressive stuff on decarbonizing their power sector, decarbonizing their economy by 2030 and the actual commitments, the solid commitments that India made are real. PM Modi is actually producing on his One Sun One Grid One World, he added.

Around 200 participating countries adopted the Glasgow Climate Pact at the end of the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change on Saturday. They signed a global deal to try to halt runaway global warming after two weeks of painful negotiations but fell short of what scientists say is needed to contain dangerous rises.

The British Prime Minister has hailed this global accord to speed up action against climate change as truly historic and the beginning of the end for coal power. But he said his delight at this progress was tinged with disappointment because of a failure to secure the agreement of all countries to phase out hydrocarbons.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the outcome of the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow is not enough. The approved texts are a compromise and they reflect the interests, the conditions, the contradictions, and the state of political will in the world today, he said at the conclusion of COP26.

