16 Nov 2021 12:29:05

Germany considers partial mandatory vaccinations

Published On: By

Germany reports 23,607 new cases and 43 deaths on Monday

WEB DESK

The German Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats — currently involved in ongoing talks to form a government — have agreed on new possible coronavirus measures, including mandatory vaccinations for certain jobs, such as in nursing homes, an official from the Greens said, reports DW.

Lawmakers are in a rush to bring down the record high number of infections in the country.

The parties are also planning to only allow people onto trains and buses if they have been vaccinated, have recovered or have tested negative.
They want to keep hold of the right to restrict the number of people who can meet in public and private spaces.

The full scale of the new rules that the parties were in agreement on was not yet clear but they will be discussed in the German parliament on Thursday.

The new measures amount to a “lockdown for the unvaccinated,” the head of the SPD in the Bundestag Dirk Wiese said.

Germany reported 23,607 new cases and 43 deaths on Monday, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the country’s public health body. The total number of cases now stands at 5,045,076, and deaths at 97,715.

Germany also logged a record seven-day high incidence rate — indicating the number of new COVID infections per 100,000 people — of 303 on Monday. It is the first time the rate has passed 300 since the pandemic began.

