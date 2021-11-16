Dubai Airshow begins at Al Maktoum International Airport
Army Chief General Naravane on 5-day visit to Israel
Five Integrated Check Posts to be set up on India Bangladesh border
Amit Shah chairs 29th Southern Zonal Council meet in Tirupati
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Nov 2021 12:28:58      انڈین آواز

Europe again to be epicenter of Covid-19, Warns WHO

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Europe once again finds itself at the center of the Covid-19 pandemic. Case numbers have soared across the continent more than 50 percent last month and the worrying trend has continued this month as winter begins. Dr. Hans Kluge, the director of the World Health Organization’s Europe region, has warned that the region was “back at the epicenter of the pandemic,” and his words proved prescient. The WHO said on Friday that nearly 2 million cases were reported across Europe in the previous week – the most the region has had in a single week since the pandemic began.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, in recent weeks, Germany reported more than 50,000 daily new infections. The Netherlands also reported more than 16,000 cases the country’s most pandemic began. It prompted the government to begin a partial lockdown since Saturday that is set to last at least three weeks.
As case numbers surged toward the end of last month, Belgium reimposed some Covid restrictions, including a requirement to wear masks in public places. The country nonetheless recorded more than 15,000 daily cases since last week.

Despite the surge, daily death rates in all three countries have remained relatively stable compared with past spikes, and experts have credited high vaccine uptake for weakening the link between the numbers of cases and hospitalizations and deaths.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

T-20 Cricket World Cup: Australia lifts ICC T-20 trophy, beats New Zealand by 8 wkts

In T-20 WORLD CUP Cricket, Australia lifted their maiden T20 World Cup title as they defeated New Zealand in t ...

President Kovind gives away National Sports Awards-2021

Staff Reporter President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away the National Sports Awards-2021 and Adventure Awar ...

Neeraj Chopra leads star parade as President confers Awards on Sporting Heroes

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, led the star parade as President Ram Na ...

خبرنامہ

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz