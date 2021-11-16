UN COP26 summit was ‘tinged with disappointment’: Boris Johnson

AMN/ WEB DESK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hailed a global accord to speed up action against climate change as “truly historic” and the beginning of the end for coal power. But he said his delight at this progress at the UN COP26 summit in Glasgow was tinged with disappointment because of a failure to secure the agreement of all countries to phase out hydrocarbons.

Nearly 200 nations on Saturday signed a global deal to try to halt runaway global warming after two weeks of painful negotiations but fell short of what scientists say is needed to contain dangerous rises. n upbeat Johnson told a Press conference that the agreement had managed to turn the dial down to warming of around two degrees Celsius — still failing to meet a 2015 Paris Agreement pledge to limit warming to 1.5-2.0C. However, he said in spite of all the disagreement, the world is undeniably heading in the right direction insisting the goal of 1.5C is “still alive.