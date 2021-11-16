Dubai Airshow begins at Al Maktoum International Airport
INS Karmuk takes part in India, Singapore, Thailand Trilateral Maritime Exercise SITMEX – 21

Indian Naval Ship INS Karmuk and an indigenously built Missile Corvette is participating in the 3rd edition of India, Singapore and Thailand Trilateral two day Maritime Exercise SITMEX – 21 from today in Andaman Sea. Republic of Singapore Navy, RSN is being represented by RSS Tenacious, a Formidable Class Frigate and Royal Thai Navy, RTN by His Majesty’s Thailand Ship HTMS Thayanchon, a Khamrosin Class Anti-submarine Patrol Craft.

SITMEX is being conducted annually since 2019 with an aim to enhance mutual inter-operability and imbibing best practices between Indian Navy, Republic of Singapore Navy and Royal Thai Navy. The maiden edition of SITMEX was hosted by Indian Navy off Port Blair in September 2019. RSN hosted the second edition of the exercise in November 2020. The 2021 edition of the exercise is being hosted by RTN in Andaman Sea.

The exercise is being conducted as a non-contact, at sea only exercise in view of COVID-19 restrictions and highlights growing synergy, coordination and cooperation in the maritime domain between the three friendly navies. The two days of maritime drills is witnessing the three navies engaged in a various tactical exercises including naval manoeuvres and surface warfare drills.

Defence Ministry said, SITMEX-21 will fortify the long-standing bond of friendship and further enhance the cooperation between the participating navies towards augmenting the overall maritime security in the region.

