Bulgaria: Incumbent President Rumen Radev leads Presidential Elections

AMN

Incumbent President Rumen Radev is leading in the first round of Bulgaria’s Presidential Elections. The GERB-UDF coalition and Continue the Change coalition are neck-and-neck in the Parliamentary polls. Bulgarians went to the polls yesterday to elect a President and a National Assembly. As many as 23 candidates were in the fray for the post of President, while 20 parties and seven coalitions were contesting in the Parliamentary Elections.



To be elected in the first round, a candidate has to receive more than 50 per cent of the votes, provided that more than half of all eligible voters have cast their ballots in the election. The official results are expected to be released tomorrow and the runoff between the two top candidates is to be held next Sunday.

A Bulgarian President is elected directly by the people for a period of five years. Radev’s term will expire at the end of January 2022. Meanwhile in the Parliamentary Elections, an Alpha Research exit poll revealed that the GERB-UDF is expected to have 24.8 per cent of the votes, against 24.1 per cent for Continue the Change.

The National Assembly is Bulgaria’s legislative body. It also elects the government by a simple majority and has a four-year term – except in certain circumstances such as when it is unable to elect a government. This is the third Parliamentary Election this year.

Bulgaria went to the polls for the first time on 4th of April, after a four-year rule by a coalition government dominated by the GERB party. However, the parties didn’t elect a government.