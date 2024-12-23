The Indian Awaaz

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar begins ‘Pragati Yatra’ in West Champaran

Dec 23, 2024

, inaugurates ₹780 cr development projects

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar started his week-long ‘Pragati Yatra’ in West Champaran district today.

He reached the tribal community Tharu village Ghothwa tola in Valmiki Nagar where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of different development projects over 780 crore rupees.
Mr Kumar will visit six different districts during his scheduled tour under Pragati Yatra and take stock of the situation of development projects. The Chief Minister will also tell people about the plans of his government.

In the first phase of the Pragati Yatr, the chief minister will be in East Champaran tomorrow. The programme will conclude on 28th December.

