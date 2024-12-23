BJP releases chargesheet against Delhi govt ahead of assembly polls

The Indian Awaaz

Dec 23, 2024
BJP today released a chargesheet against the Delhi government ahead of assembly polls in the national capital. Senior party leader Anurag Thakur, Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva and other leaders unveiled the document accusing the AAP government of misgovernance and not fulfilling the promises made to the people.

Speaking on the occasion in New Delhi, Mr. Thakur alleged that AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal made false promises and misled the people of Delhi. He also listed out pollution in the Yamuna River, air pollution in Delhi, corruption in the city and other issues to target Mr Kejriwal. The BJP leader also hit out at the AAP for not implementing the Central government’s Jal Jivan Mission and Ayushman Bharat Schemes in Delhi. Mr Thakur also accused Mr Kejriwal of insulting the people of purvanchal. He also alleged that the AAP had come to power in the name of corruption-free governance but a series of irregularities happened in the city and several leaders of AAP went to jail on the charges of corruption.

Mr Thakur asserted that the people of Delhi will defeat the AAP in the upcoming assembly polls as they have realised that Mr Kejriwal is what he called a friend of the corrupts.

Meanwhile, Mr Kejriwal has rejected the allegation of BJP saying the party does not have any issues to raise. He said the BJP should give it an account related to work done for the people of the national capital.

Mr Kejriwal and Chief Minister of Delhi Atishi today commenced the registration process for Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana from East Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi. Under the scheme, eligible women in the national capital will be entitled to get one thousand rupees per month.

