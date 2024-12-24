The Indian Awaaz

Uttarakhand experiences heavy snowfall in high-altitude areas

Dec 23, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

Heavy snowfall occurred in Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri Dham, Harshil, and Niti Valley of Uttarakhand today.

The weather has become cold due to snowfall in the high-altitude areas of the state and cold waves in the lower areas. A large number of tourists are reaching high-altitude places to enjoy the snowfall. This has excited the hoteliers.

The district administration has made arrangements for bonfires at main intersections across the state to protect from the cold. Also, blankets, warm clothes, and essential items are being provided to the needy. In view of the possibility of snowfall and rain, the Food Department has made complete arrangements for storage. Meanwhile, IMD has predicted moderate snowfall in areas with an altitude of over 2,500 meters in the state.

