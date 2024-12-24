The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi AQI hits severe category at 410

Dec 23, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

The air quality in the national capital, Delhi remains in the severe category, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 410 as of 8 PM this evening. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Some areas of the city have breached the 450 AQI levels. The AQI at Delhi’s Bawana station was recorded at 476, Rohini a 466, Sonia Vihar at 463, Wazirpur at 460, Ashok Vihar at 457, Mundka at 454 and Burari at 452.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Delhi and the surrounding NCR are likely to experience smog and dense to shallow fog during the night and morning hours over the next two days.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, and 301 and 400 very poor. An AQI between 401 and 450 is considered severe.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Uttarakhand experiences heavy snowfall in high-altitude areas

Dec 23, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

BJP releases chargesheet against Delhi govt ahead of assembly polls

Dec 23, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar begins ‘Pragati Yatra’ in West Champaran

Dec 23, 2024

You missed

CAMPUS HEALTH

Medical profession not just means of livelihood but a sacred responsibility: President Murmu

24 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
OTHER TOP STORIES

India shaping direction of diplomacy & economics globally: Amit Shah

24 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
ENVIRONMENT OTHER TOP STORIES

India Secures $500 Mn ADB Loan for Green Infrastructure Projects

24 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
SPORTS

Nusrat Fatima brings pride for India, Wins Silver at Junior World Pencak Silat Championship

24 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment