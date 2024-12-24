Delhi AQI hits severe category at 410

AMN/ WEB DESK

The air quality in the national capital, Delhi remains in the severe category, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 410 as of 8 PM this evening. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Some areas of the city have breached the 450 AQI levels. The AQI at Delhi’s Bawana station was recorded at 476, Rohini a 466, Sonia Vihar at 463, Wazirpur at 460, Ashok Vihar at 457, Mundka at 454 and Burari at 452.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Delhi and the surrounding NCR are likely to experience smog and dense to shallow fog during the night and morning hours over the next two days.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, and 301 and 400 very poor. An AQI between 401 and 450 is considered severe.