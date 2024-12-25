PM Modi lays foundation stone of Ken-Betwa river linking project in Madhya Pradesh

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that good governance was not a one-day event but it is the identity of BJP governments.

Calling to compare BJP governments with governments of other parties, Mr Modi said, BJP governments have always worked hard on every parameter for good governance and dedication towards the people.

The Prime Minister was addressing a large gathering after laying the foundation stone of the country’s first ambitious and multipurpose Ken-Betwa National River Linking Project at Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh this afternoon. The event marked the 100th birth anniversary celebration of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The day is being observed as Good Governance day every year.

Sharing memories of former Prime Minister Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Modi said that Atal ji has always been our source of inspiration for good governance and good service.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patel were also present at the event. The Prime Minister also inaugurated country’s first Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project and performed Bhoomi Pujan of over 1,100 Atal Gram Sushasan Bhawans. Mr. Modi also released a stamp and coin in memory of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The cost of Ken-Betwa National River Linking Project is Rs 44 thousand 605 crores. 90 percent of the project expenditure will be borne by the Central Government and 10 percent by the respective State Governments.

This project will provide irrigation facilities in more than 8 lakh hectares of area. More than 7 lakh farmer families of 2 thousand villages in 10 districts of Madhya Pradesh will also be benefited.

Ken-Betwa Link National Project will also provide drinking water facility to 44 lakh population of 10 districts of Madhya Pradesh. This project will generate 103 MW of hydropower and 27 MW of solar power.

This project will also provide irrigation facilities in more than 2.51 lakh hectares and drinking water facility to 21 lakh population of Uttar Pradesh. Most importantly, it will improve the condition of ground water level in drought prone Bundelkhand region, promote industrialization, increase investment and tourism and provide employment opportunities.