AMN/ WEB DESK

CRPF and District police have foiled an attempted attack on security forces on Sunday by recovering an IED in Madan Pur police station area in Aurangabad district. Police said Four pressure IEDs have been disposed of by anti-bomb squad in Chakarandha area. He said bombs were kept to target security personnel, and recovered by security forces during anti naxal driver in the area.

Police informed that a massive search operation has been launched against naxals in the area.