Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus meets Xi Jinping, secures duty-free access until 2028

AMN/ WEB DESK

Chief Adviser of Interim Government of Bangladesh Professor Muhammad Yunus held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing this morning. During the meeting at the Great Hall of the People, they discussed issues related to bilateral interest.

Prof Yunus will also participate in an “Investment Dialogue” with Chinese business leaders aiming to convince Chinese investors to invest in the manufacturing sector of Bangladesh.

Mr. Younus left for China on 26th March on a four-day official visit with the aim of strengthening the relationship between Bangladesh and China.

According to the local media reports, on the second day of his visit to China yesterday, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus secured a commitment for Bangladesh to enjoy duty-free and quota-free access to the Chinese market until 2028. He also discussed relocating Chinese manufacturing plants to Bangladesh.

The Chief Adviser will also join three roundtable discussions on different themes – Sustainable Infrastructure and Energy Investment, Bangladesh 2.0 Manufacturing and Market Opportunities and Social Business, and Youth Entrepreneurship and the World of Three Zeros.

During the meetings, Mr. Younus will exchange views with CEOs of various companies, experienced individuals from the Social Business Circle, high-ranking officials of renowned Chinese companies and business representatives.