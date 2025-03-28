Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

U.S. halts WTO contributions amid Trump’s push for spending cuts

Mar 28, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United States has halted its contributions to the World Trade Organization (WTO) as part of a broader effort by President Donald Trump’s administration to cut government spending.

 The move is in line with Trump’s “America First” economic policies, which have led to reduced U.S. engagement with global institutions. His administration has previously withdrawn from the World Health Organization (WHO) and reduced funding for other international organizations.

The WTO had an annual budget of 205 million Swiss francs in 2024, with the U.S. responsible for about 11 per cent. However, at a WTO budget meeting held on March 4, a U.S. delegate stated that payments for the 2024 and 2025 budgets were on hold pending a review of contributions to international organizations. The U.S. has not provided a timeline for when a decision will be made.

