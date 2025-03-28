Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Canadian PM slams Trump’s 25% auto tariff, vows to defend economy

Mar 28, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said that Donald Trump’s announcement of a 25 per cent tariff on imported automobiles and parts is a direct attack on Canada’s workers and industries. Mr. Carney said this after convening a Cabinet Committee on Canada-US Relations. In his address, the Canadian Prime Minister attacked the US by saying that America wants to own Canada, but that will never happen. He further said that Canada will fight and protect through this crisis and will build a more resilient economy.

