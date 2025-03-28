Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

European leaders at Paris summit vow to keep sanctions on Russia

Mar 28, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Key European leaders took part in the 4th Peace and Security Meeting for Ukraine in Paris, France. In a post-meeting press conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that all the participating countries supported that there would be no lifting of any sanctions against Russia until the war ends in a just peace. Mr Zelenskyy further said that during the meeting, he emphasized that the war is still ongoing because of Russia, whose position is simple to keep the war going and to delay diplomacy.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that the summit was another demonstration of European unity. In a video message, she said that there was a broad discussion on supporting Ukraine financially and militarily wise.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

President Trump takes part in Iftar at White House

Mar 28, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Canadian PM slams Trump’s 25% auto tariff, vows to defend economy

Mar 28, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus meets Xi Jinping, secures duty-free access until 2028

Mar 28, 2025

You missed

QAUMI AWAAZ

Andhra CM Naidu pledges support to Muslims, ensures protection of Waqf properties

28 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

देश की अर्थव्यवस्था मजबूत बनाने के लिए महिला उद्यमियों को बढ़ावा देने की जरूरत: FLO

28 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

Economy: भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था में 2030 तक वैश्विक क्षमता केंद्रों का योगदान 5% तक बढ़ने की उम्मीद

28 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

विदेश मंत्री ने पाकिस्तान में अल्पसंख्यकों पर लगातार हो रहे अत्याचार की गिनाई संख्या, कहा-‘हमारी कड़ी नजर’

28 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!