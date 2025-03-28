European leaders at Paris summit vow to keep sanctions on Russia

AMN/ WEB DESK

Key European leaders took part in the 4th Peace and Security Meeting for Ukraine in Paris, France. In a post-meeting press conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that all the participating countries supported that there would be no lifting of any sanctions against Russia until the war ends in a just peace. Mr Zelenskyy further said that during the meeting, he emphasized that the war is still ongoing because of Russia, whose position is simple to keep the war going and to delay diplomacy.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that the summit was another demonstration of European unity. In a video message, she said that there was a broad discussion on supporting Ukraine financially and militarily wise.