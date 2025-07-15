Bangladesh national polls must be held in February 2026: BNP

Zakir Hossain in Dhaka

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam has said that Bangladesh’s next national election must be held in February 2026 without exception. “Our goal now is one: elections must be held in Bangladesh in February 2026,” he said at a protest rally in Dhaka’s Nayapaltan on Monday.

Organised by BNP’s Dhaka North and South city units, the rally also protested the killing of scrap trader Sohag and condemned “conspiratorial lies” and provocation against the party. Fakhrul warned against attempts to derail the political process following the meeting between Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman in London. “Those who speak against Tarique Rahman and the BNP are enemies of democracy,” he said.

He accused political rivals of exploiting the Mitford murder to create instability. “They want to prevent the election and deny people their right to vote,” Fakhrul stated, urging BNP members not to fall into provocation. “This is the party of Ziaur Rahman—we rise again like a phoenix.”

Thousands of BNP activists later marched through central Dhaka. Separately, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) staged demonstrations, accusing Islami Chhatra Shibir of covert operations to disrupt academic life and law and order. Blocking key intersections, they demanded action against “secret groups.”

BNP Standing Committee Member Dr AZM Zahid Hossain echoed concerns of political sabotage. “There’s a clear conspiracy. If law and order can be disrupted, some may benefit,” he said. However, he expressed confidence in timely polls: “We believe the chief adviser and the Election Commission will honour their pledge.” On the Mitford killing, Dr Zahid reaffirmed: “Crime is crime. BNP does not defend wrongdoing.” He condemned politicisation of the incident and offensive remarks against Tarique Rahman. “We follow Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia. Under Tarique’s leadership, the people demand democracy,” he said. Responding to remarks from Jamaat-e-Islami and student-led NCP leaders, Mr Hossain said, “People will decide who deserves a red or green card. It’s clear who is enabling the Awami League’s return.”