Australian PM hails Indian authorities for successfully carrying out rescue operation in Uttarakhand

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hailed the Indian authorities for successfully carrying out the rescue operation to safely evacuate 41 workers who were trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand. In a social media post, Mr Albanese expressed pride on the role of international tunnelling expert from Australia, Professor Arnold Dix, who oversaw the operation that progressed over two weeks, navigating myriad challenges.

Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green also hailed the rescue operation and termed it an immense achievement.