इंडियन आवाज़     29 Nov 2023 11:47:07      انڈین آواز

Manipur’s UNLF signs peace accord with central government

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

In a major development towards peace in the northeast region, the oldest militant group of Manipur, the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) on Wednesday signed a peace agreement with the central government.

Calling it a historic achievement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a post on X, ”A historic milestone achieved!!! Modi govt’s relentless efforts to establish permanent peace in the Northeast have added a new chapter of fulfillment as the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) signed a peace agreement, today in New Delhi.”

Shah called it a step towards all-inclusive development and a better future for the youth in the northeast region of the country.

He said the UNLF, the oldest Meitei armed group of Manipur, has agreed to renounce violence and join the mainstream.

He welcomed the UNLF for the democratic processes, extending best wishes in the journey on the path of peace and progress.

Lamjingba Khundongbam, representing UNLF talking to a news agency in New Delhi said, “We have signed a ceasefire agreement with the Government of India today….”

The representatives of the UNLF were in New Delhi for signing the ceasefire agreement with the government.

Earlier this month, the government had declared nine Meitiei extremist organisations as unlawful associations for a period of five years, which also included UNLF and its armed wing, the Manipur Peoples’ Army (MPA).

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on X, “The oldest armed group of Manipur has chosen the path of peace, renouncing violence to join the mainstream and embrace democracy. The United National Liberation Front (UNLF) has signed a peace agreement in New Delhi, marking a significant milestone in our relentless pursuit of permanent peace in the Northeast. The unwavering support and vision of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for a brighter and peaceful North-East has made this possible. May this collaborative effort contribute to a harmonious and prosperous future for Manipur and the entire region.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

حکومت نے غریب کلیان ان یوجنا کو یکم جنوری 2024 سے مزید پانچ سال کی مدت کیلئے بڑھا دیا ہے۔

@PIB_India حکومت نے پردھان منتری غریب کلیان ان یوجنا کو یکم جنو ...

اتراکھنڈ: سرنگ میں پھنسے 41 مزدوروں کو بحفاظت باہر نکال لیا گیا۔: UTTRAKHAND TUNNEL

اترکاشی ٹنل حادثے میں 17ویں دن ایک بڑی کامیابی ملی ہے۔ بالآخر ...

پاکستان چھوڑنے پر مجبور افغان مہاجرین Pakistan-Afghanistan

اقوام متحدہ کے عالمی پروگرام برائے خوراک (ڈبلیو ایف پی) نے کہ ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart