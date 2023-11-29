Manipur’s UNLF signs peace accord with central government

AMN / WEB DESK

In a major development towards peace in the northeast region, the oldest militant group of Manipur, the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) on Wednesday signed a peace agreement with the central government.

Calling it a historic achievement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a post on X, ”A historic milestone achieved!!! Modi govt’s relentless efforts to establish permanent peace in the Northeast have added a new chapter of fulfillment as the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) signed a peace agreement, today in New Delhi.”

Shah called it a step towards all-inclusive development and a better future for the youth in the northeast region of the country.

He said the UNLF, the oldest Meitei armed group of Manipur, has agreed to renounce violence and join the mainstream.

He welcomed the UNLF for the democratic processes, extending best wishes in the journey on the path of peace and progress.

Lamjingba Khundongbam, representing UNLF talking to a news agency in New Delhi said, “We have signed a ceasefire agreement with the Government of India today….”

The representatives of the UNLF were in New Delhi for signing the ceasefire agreement with the government.

Earlier this month, the government had declared nine Meitiei extremist organisations as unlawful associations for a period of five years, which also included UNLF and its armed wing, the Manipur Peoples’ Army (MPA).

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on X, “The oldest armed group of Manipur has chosen the path of peace, renouncing violence to join the mainstream and embrace democracy. The United National Liberation Front (UNLF) has signed a peace agreement in New Delhi, marking a significant milestone in our relentless pursuit of permanent peace in the Northeast. The unwavering support and vision of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for a brighter and peaceful North-East has made this possible. May this collaborative effort contribute to a harmonious and prosperous future for Manipur and the entire region.”