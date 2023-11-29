Dubai COP28: Environment minister Bhupender Yadav outlines India’s commitment to climate action

AMN / DUBAI

In a significant prelude to the upcoming COP28 summit, Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, delivered a comprehensive address at the India Global Forum in Dubai. Minister Yadav outlined India’s commitment to climate action, emphasizing the country’s achievements and future endeavors in alignment with global goals.

Global Cooperation for Transformative Change

Addressing a diverse audience, including policymakers, various groups, and civil society representatives, Minister Yadav underscored the need for collaborative efforts to bring about transformative change. He emphasized three key measures that form the basis of India’s climate action strategy: mitigation, adaptation, and individual contributions. Minister Yadav positioned India as an active participant in global solutions under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India’s Early Achievements Post-Paris Agreement

Reflecting on the commitments made by nations following the Paris Agreement, Minister Yadav highlighted India’s significant strides in two crucial areas: the reduction of carbon emission intensity and a reduced dependency on non-renewable sources. Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India proudly stands as the first country in the G20 to achieve its targets nine years ahead of schedule.