PM speaks to workers evacuated from tunnel in Uttarakhand; says rescue mission created amazing example of teamwork

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the rescue operations to evacuate all 41 workers who were trapped inside collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand from the past 17 days. The Nation heaved a sigh relief yesterday after over 400-hour long multi-agency rescue operation in the state ended in success with the safe evacuation of all trapped workers. A part of the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot collapsed on the 12th of this month due to a landslide, following which the laborers were trapped inside.

Soon after workers were evacuated, the Prime Minister spoke to the rescued workers over the phone and enquired about their well-being. While interacting with Prime Minister Modi, the workers said, they kept their spirits up while trapped inside by taking morning walks and practising yoga. The workers hailed Prime Minister Modi, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and rescue teams for their efforts.

Mr Modi asserted that everyone involved in the mission has created an amazing example of humanity and teamwork. He said the multi-agency rescue exercise has made everyone emotional and praised the workers for their courage and patience. The Prime Minister also lauded the spirit of all the people associated with this rescue operation. He also congratulated the workers and the agencies for their tireless work and said that it will inspire everyone.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today met rescued workers at Chinyalisaur Community Health Centre in the state where they are undergoing medical examination after being safely evacuated. The Chief Minister enquired about their health and also distributed financial assistance of one lakh rupees to each of 41 workers.



All state and central government agencies, officers, and employees worked on war footing for over 400 hours to make the rescue mission a success. During the entire operation, essential items including food, water, medicines and oxygen were provided to the trapped workers with the help of dedicated pipelines.