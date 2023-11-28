इंडियन आवाज़     28 Nov 2023 09:46:22      انڈین آواز

Great Day: Workers trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel evacuated after 17 days

Leave a comment
Published On: By

ALL 41 TRAPPED WORKERS RESCUED SUCCESSFULLY

After being rescued, the workers were taken to a hospital for medical checkups in ambulances that had been parked outside the tunnel.

Staff Reporter / WEB DESK

The 17-day long wait for the 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel of Uttarakhand finally ended as all of them rescued successfully today Tuesday.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami greeted the rescued workers as they emerged out of the tunnel. Earlier, it was estimated that the evacuation of one person would take 3-4 minutes.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said that the work of evacuating the workers was onoing. “Initial health checkup of all the workers is being done in the temporary medical camp built in the tunnel,” he stated.

Munna Qureshi, a rat miner from Delhi, was the first one to reach to the other side.We’re now on

“I removed the last rock. I could see them. Then i went to the other side. I couldn’t They hugged us, lifted us. And thanked us for taking us out. We worked continuously in the last 24 hours. I can’t express my happiness. I have done it for my country,” he told media.

Prior to the first evacuation, the personnel from the SDRF and NDRF had entered the tunnel with stretchers. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union minister VK Singh were present to welcome the workers.

A portion of the tunnel had caved in on November 12, with the debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel, thereby trapping 41 labourers inside the under-construction structure.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also expressed relief over the rescue of the 41 workers. In a post on X, he wrote, “I am completely relieved and happy as 41 trapped laborers in the Silkyara Tunnel Collapse have been successfully rescued.” He further credited various agencies involved for their “well-coordinated effort” and said that this was one of the most significant rescue operations in recent years.

Relatives of the workers, who had been anxiously awaiting the workers’ arrival for days now, rejoiced as the workers safely emerged from the tunnel after 17 days.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اتراکھنڈ: سرنگ میں پھنسے 41 مزدوروں کو بحفاظت باہر نکال لیا گیا۔: UTTRAKHAND TUNNEL

اترکاشی ٹنل حادثے میں 17ویں دن ایک بڑی کامیابی ملی ہے۔ بالآخر ...

پاکستان چھوڑنے پر مجبور افغان مہاجرین Pakistan-Afghanistan

اقوام متحدہ کے عالمی پروگرام برائے خوراک (ڈبلیو ایف پی) نے کہ ...

پائیدار ٹرانسپورٹ کا پہلا عالمی دن منایا گیا

گوتیرش کا ماحول دوست سفر پر زور پائیدار ٹرانسپورٹ کا پہل ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

Dr. Jitendra Singh: India’s space economy is on the rise under the leadership of PM Modi

Science and Technology Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that India’s space economy is on the ri ...

@Powered By: Logicsart