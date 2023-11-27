इंडियन आवाज़     27 Nov 2023 09:17:03      انڈین آواز

Rescue operations at Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi, going well

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Rescue operations at the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi, where 41 workers remain trapped, are going very well and under control. All workers are also able to speak with their families and rescue team.
Addressing the media in New Delhi today, Member of National Disaster Management Authority Lt.General Syed Ata Hasnain said that the obstruction including stuck-up augurs has been removed from the rescue pipe and now manual drift procedure will be applied to cover the remaining 15 meters distance. He said that two teams of 3 persons in each team have been formed. Rain will not affect to rescue operation.

Lt. Gen Hasnain informed that overall five type approach is being applied in this rescue operation. He added that the vertical drill has also covered 32 meters so far which will help in providing more oxygens to workers. He added that vehicles carrying machinery equipment are on the way to Silkyara Tunnel and at present 20 to 40 meters away.
Lt. Gen Hasnain informed that freshly cooked food, fresh fruits, water, and medicine are being ed inside the tunnel using the pipeline for the trapped workers. The mental and physical health of the workers is also supervised by the doctors’ team.

Lt. Gen Hasnain informed that all arrangements are in place after evacuating those trapped inside the tunnel to provide quick medical facilities. He added that an adequate number of ambulances are kept ready for transporting them to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh in Uttarakhand for better treatment and those found in serious condition will be airlifted to the hospital.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

پاکستان چھوڑنے پر مجبور افغان مہاجرین Pakistan-Afghanistan

اقوام متحدہ کے عالمی پروگرام برائے خوراک (ڈبلیو ایف پی) نے کہ ...

پائیدار ٹرانسپورٹ کا پہلا عالمی دن منایا گیا

گوتیرش کا ماحول دوست سفر پر زور پائیدار ٹرانسپورٹ کا پہل ...

دورہ انٹارکٹکا میں گوتیرش کی اپیل ’موسمیاتی بدنظمی‘ روکیں

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل نے خبردار کیا ہے کہ انٹارکٹکا کو ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

Dr. Jitendra Singh: India’s space economy is on the rise under the leadership of PM Modi

Science and Technology Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that India’s space economy is on the ri ...

@Powered By: Logicsart