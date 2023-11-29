इंडियन आवाज़     29 Nov 2023 08:43:25      انڈین آواز

Telangana all set to go to polls tomorrow

Leave a comment
Published On: By

@CEO_Telangana

The Election officials in Telangana have completed all arrangements for the polling to be held tomorrow. The authorities have started dispatching materials to all the polling stations across the State.

A total of 2290 candidates from 109 parties including the national and regional parties are in the fray. The contestants include 221 women and one transgender.

Over 35 thousand polling stations have been set up in the State. For the first time Hyderabad city will have a certain number of thematic polling stations exclusively managed by women, persons with disabilities (PWD) and the youth.

At the polling stations managed by women, all the staff will be women. Likewise, each of the PWD polling stations will be managed completely by four to five staff who are physically challenged.

The youth-managed polling stations will be completely run by first-time voters and the average age of the staff is pegged to be around 23. In the campaigning, the opposition parties confined themselves to ruling BRS party family rule, corruption and unemployment issues. Over 3 crore 26 lakh electors are likely to take part in the polling.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اتراکھنڈ: سرنگ میں پھنسے 41 مزدوروں کو بحفاظت باہر نکال لیا گیا۔: UTTRAKHAND TUNNEL

اترکاشی ٹنل حادثے میں 17ویں دن ایک بڑی کامیابی ملی ہے۔ بالآخر ...

پاکستان چھوڑنے پر مجبور افغان مہاجرین Pakistan-Afghanistan

اقوام متحدہ کے عالمی پروگرام برائے خوراک (ڈبلیو ایف پی) نے کہ ...

پائیدار ٹرانسپورٹ کا پہلا عالمی دن منایا گیا

گوتیرش کا ماحول دوست سفر پر زور پائیدار ٹرانسپورٹ کا پہل ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart