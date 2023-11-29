Telangana all set to go to polls tomorrow

@CEO_Telangana

The Election officials in Telangana have completed all arrangements for the polling to be held tomorrow. The authorities have started dispatching materials to all the polling stations across the State.

A total of 2290 candidates from 109 parties including the national and regional parties are in the fray. The contestants include 221 women and one transgender.



Over 35 thousand polling stations have been set up in the State. For the first time Hyderabad city will have a certain number of thematic polling stations exclusively managed by women, persons with disabilities (PWD) and the youth.

At the polling stations managed by women, all the staff will be women. Likewise, each of the PWD polling stations will be managed completely by four to five staff who are physically challenged.

The youth-managed polling stations will be completely run by first-time voters and the average age of the staff is pegged to be around 23. In the campaigning, the opposition parties confined themselves to ruling BRS party family rule, corruption and unemployment issues. Over 3 crore 26 lakh electors are likely to take part in the polling.