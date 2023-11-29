इंडियन आवाज़     29 Nov 2023 05:39:56      انڈین آواز

Government extends PMGKAY for another five years, providing free food grains to poor people every month

The Government has extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) for another five years from 1st of January 2024. Under the scheme, five kg of free food grains are being provided per month to over 81 crore poor in the country. Briefing media in New Delhi, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur made the announcement about the Union Cabinet’s decision in this regard.

The Union Cabinet also approved a Central Sector Scheme for providing drones to the Women’s Self Help Groups(SHGs). The Minister informed that under the scheme, drones will be provided to 15,000 selected Women’s SHGs during 2023-24 to 2025-2026 for providing rental services to farmers for agricultural uses. The scheme has been approved with an outlay of 1261 crore rupees.

Mr. Thakur added that the Union Cabinet also cleared the term of reference for 16th Finance Commission.

