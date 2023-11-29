PM Modi expresses satisfaction over successful rescue operation of workers trapped in Uttarkashi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed satisfaction over the successful rescue operation of the workers trapped in Uttarkashi. In a social media post, the Prime Minister said that the success has made everyone emotional and praised the workers for their courage and patience. He added that it was a matter of great satisfaction that after a long wait, they will now meet their loved ones.

The Prime Minister also lauded the spirit of all the people associated with this rescue operation. Mr. Modi said that everyone involved in this mission has set an amazing example of humanity and teamwork. He also congratulated the workers and the agencies for their tiring work and said that it would inspire everyone.