इंडियन आवाज़     29 Nov 2023 02:22:21      انڈین آواز

PM Modi expresses satisfaction over successful rescue operation of workers trapped in Uttarkashi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed satisfaction over the successful rescue operation of the workers trapped in Uttarkashi. In a social media post, the Prime Minister said that the success has made everyone emotional and praised the workers for their courage and patience. He added that it was a matter of great satisfaction that after a long wait, they will now meet their loved ones.

The Prime Minister also lauded the spirit of all the people associated with this rescue operation. Mr. Modi said that everyone involved in this mission has set an amazing example of humanity and teamwork. He also congratulated the workers and the agencies for their tiring work and said that it would inspire everyone.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اتراکھنڈ: سرنگ میں پھنسے 41 مزدوروں کو بحفاظت باہر نکال لیا گیا۔: UTTRAKHAND TUNNEL

اترکاشی ٹنل حادثے میں 17ویں دن ایک بڑی کامیابی ملی ہے۔ بالآخر ...

پاکستان چھوڑنے پر مجبور افغان مہاجرین Pakistan-Afghanistan

اقوام متحدہ کے عالمی پروگرام برائے خوراک (ڈبلیو ایف پی) نے کہ ...

پائیدار ٹرانسپورٹ کا پہلا عالمی دن منایا گیا

گوتیرش کا ماحول دوست سفر پر زور پائیدار ٹرانسپورٹ کا پہل ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart