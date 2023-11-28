54th International Film Festival of India concludes in Goa

The 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) ended in Goa today. The closing ceremony was held at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Bambolim.

A host of film personalities and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. Robert Kolodny directed the American film ‘Featherweight’ which was the closing film of IFFI this year. Veteran Hollywood actor and producer Michael Douglas was honoured with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the closing ceremony. The award was presented by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Douglas said, that cinema is one of the few mediums which has the power to unite and transform us. He said that cinema transcends the boundaries of geography, race, language, and even time.



In a video message for the occasion, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said, this year’s IFFI was truly extraordinary, filled with notable firsts and ground-breaking achievements that show the best of filmmaking. He said more than 250 films were screened during the 9-day event. Highlighting the achievements of the 54th IFFI, Mr Thakur said, the diversity showcased at the festival is the living embodiment of “Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam”, One earth, One family, One future that brought together creative thinkers, filmmakers, cinema lovers, and cultural enthusiasts from all over the world under one roof. He said, the clarion call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being followed in IFFI also.

Mr Thakur said, inclusivity and accessibility were accorded high priority at this year’s festival. He said, we made sure to include more than 40 movies directed by women, celebrating their talent.

A number of awards were also given away at the closing ceremony. Abbas Amini directed ‘Endless Borders’ which bagged the Best Film or the Golden Peacock Award, while the Best Director award went to Stephan Komandarev for the film ‘Blaga’s Lessons’. Pouria Rahimi Sam bagged Best Actor (Male) award for the film ‘Endless Borders’, while the Best Actor (Female) award was given to Melanie Thiery for the film ‘Party of Fools’. The Special Jury or Silver Peacock Award was given to the Kannada film ‘Kantara’, directed by Rishab Shetty. The award for the Best Debut Feature Film of a Director went to Turkish Director Reger Azad Kaya for his film ‘When The Seedlings Grow’. Singaporean filmmaker Anthony Chen directed the film ‘Drift’ and bagged the ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal, while the Best Web Series (OTT) Award went to Panchayat Season 2.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana performed at the closing ceremony.