इंडियन आवाज़     01 Oct 2023 02:13:23      انڈین آواز

Army Training Command celebrates 33rd Raising Day

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The Army Training Command is celebrating its 33rd Raising Day today. General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ARTRAC Lt Gen SS Mahal has extended his heartfelt felicitations to All Ranks, Civilians & Families of the command on the occasion.

Raised on 1st October  1991 in Mhow (Madhya Pradesh), the Command was shifted to its present location at Shimla in March 1993.

The Army Training Command provides training support to the Indian Army in all its facets, enabling the Army to execute its role and tasks both in peace and war and is also responsible for developing concepts and doctrine for current and future warfare.

The GoC-in-C said that the training in ARTRAC encompasses eight various types of training including Agniveer Training to Pre Commission Training to Technical Training.

Lt Gen SS Mahal told that the command has learnt a series of lessons from the ongoing Russia Ukraine war and they are now being incorporated in the training module.
On the issue of Nari Shasaktikaran, or Women empowerment, GoC-in-C Lt Gen SS Mahal said that a series of steps are being taken to empower women. Girls are now being admitted to the prestigious RIMC and NDA.

ARTRAC facilitates 34 training establishments, located all over the country, to function with focus on institutionalised training for Indian Army personnel and also implement training policies. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

چنبیلی کا پھول،پرفیوم کاسب سے مہنگا جز

وہ کیا خاص بات ہے جوچنبیلی کو عالمی عطروں کے سب سے بیش قیمت او ...

دنیا کے تیس کروڑ بچے انتہائی غربت کا شکار

UN PHOTO عندلیب اختر انتہائی غربت کو کم کرنے کی عالمی پیشرفت ...

محمداسرار کی موت سماج میں پھیلے ہوئے فرقہ وارانہ زہرکا نتیجہ

ویلفیئر پارٹی کے وفد نے مقتول کے ورثہ سے کیا اظہار تعزیت ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India’s Solar Mission Aditya L1 successfully escaped sphere of Earth’s influence: ISRO

AMN India’s Solar Mission Aditya L1 successfully escaped the sphere of Earth’s influence today by trav ...

ISRO prepares to revive Chandrayaan 3’s Lander and Rover on Moon from sleep during lunar sunrise

AMN Indian Space Research Organisation is set to establish contact with Chandrayaan 3 Lander and Rover whi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart