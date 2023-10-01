Army Training Command celebrates 33rd Raising Day

The Army Training Command is celebrating its 33rd Raising Day today. General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ARTRAC Lt Gen SS Mahal has extended his heartfelt felicitations to All Ranks, Civilians & Families of the command on the occasion.

Raised on 1st October 1991 in Mhow (Madhya Pradesh), the Command was shifted to its present location at Shimla in March 1993.

The Army Training Command provides training support to the Indian Army in all its facets, enabling the Army to execute its role and tasks both in peace and war and is also responsible for developing concepts and doctrine for current and future warfare.

The GoC-in-C said that the training in ARTRAC encompasses eight various types of training including Agniveer Training to Pre Commission Training to Technical Training.

Lt Gen SS Mahal told that the command has learnt a series of lessons from the ongoing Russia Ukraine war and they are now being incorporated in the training module.

On the issue of Nari Shasaktikaran, or Women empowerment, GoC-in-C Lt Gen SS Mahal said that a series of steps are being taken to empower women. Girls are now being admitted to the prestigious RIMC and NDA.

ARTRAC facilitates 34 training establishments, located all over the country, to function with focus on institutionalised training for Indian Army personnel and also implement training policies.