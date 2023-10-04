इंडियन आवाज़     04 Oct 2023 05:19:20      انڈین آواز

23 Army personnel missing as Flash flood in Teesta River causes severe damage in Sikkim

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

 At least 23 army personnel are missing and one person has been rescued at Bardang in Sikkim where some vehicles are submerged under slush.  Sikkim, Glacial Lake Outburst Flood in parts of Lhonak Lake, Mangan District resulted in the rise of water levels along the Teesta River Basin in the early hours today causing a flash flood. State Disaster Management Authrity (SSDMA) has informed this. In Pakyong districtAll emergency services are deployed for evacuation of people to safer areas.

Severe damages have been reported in Mangan, Gangtok, Pakyong and Namchi Districts. Many bridges have collapsed and houses washed away.

Communication network in Mangan district surrounding Chungthang has been affected. It remains cut off due to the Toong bridge collapse. Houses have been washed away in Phidang and Dikchu. Two GREF labourers are reported missing at Sangkhalang.

A GREF crusher plant and Old Police Barrack have been washed away at Toong and four people have been reported missing.

In Gangtok district, 25 people have been rescued by SDRF.

The incident response team from Gangtok district headed by district collector Tushar Nikhare today visited all low lying areas in the district. The district administration has informed that five bodies have been recovered from Golitar, Singtam while three people have been rescued at Golitar so far.

In Namchi district, LD Kazi bridge and Indreni bridge have been washed away. Around 500 people are sheltered in relief camps, and a permanent relief camp has been set up at Pranami Mandir.

Baluatar Bridge and a bridge near Lanco Hydel power project, have also collapsed.

Gangtok territorial team, health team, Police team and Civil Defence are on high alert and ready for relief situations. SDRF has been carrying out search and rescue operations since early morning.

Sikkim’s connectivity with West Bengal via Siliguri is blocked at least four places on National Highway 10.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, visited the affected areas in Singtam this morning and took stock of the situation. He met the people of Singtam Bazar and Golitar areas and assured that the Government is making all necessary arrangements for evacuation and safe rehabilitation. He convened an emergency meeting at the Community Centre, Singtam.

All government and private schools in Pakyong, Gangtok, Namchi and Mangan districts shall remain closed till 8th October, 2023.

Separately, IMD has issued red alert for Sikkim for the next 48 hours.

National Disaster Response Force NDRF has said that its teams are deployed at Sikkim in view of heavy rain, cloudburst and flood. It said, one team has been deployed in Gangtok and two teams are in the adjoining areas of Sikkim in West Bengal. The teams have rescued seven civilians till now.

https://x.com/shubhamtorres09/status/1709516323938824246?s=20

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

کورونا ویکسین ٹیکنالوجی تیار کرنے والوں کو طب کا نوبیل انعام

نوبیل کمیٹی نے آج اس کا اعلان کیا۔ کمیٹی نے سوشل میڈیا سائٹ پ ...

بہار سرکار نے ذات پر مبنی سروے کی تفصیلات جاری کی

پسماندہ طبقات اور انتہائی پسماندہ طبقات کی تعداد ریاست کی آب ...

لوک سبھا اسپیکر نے صفائی مہم میں حصہ لیا۔

،پارلیمنٹ کے احاطے میں صفائی مہم کا انعقاد کیا گیا۔، نئی ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Nobel in Chemistry to Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus, Alexei Ekimov for quantum dots

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2023 #NobelPrize in Chemistry to Moungi G. Bawe ...

Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman win 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been jointly awarded to Hungarian-American biochemist Katal ...

@Powered By: Logicsart