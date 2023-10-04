India achieves best ever medal tally at Asian Games; Win 74 medals

Archery mixed team bags Gold; Lovlina wins silver in Boxing

H S BEDI

At Hanghzou Asian Games in China, Indian duo Jyoti Surekha Vennam and Ojas Deotale won gold for India in Archery. They defeated Republic of Korea in Compound Mixed Team final by a scoreline of 159-158. In women’s 75 kg boxing event, Lovlina Borgohain settled for the Silver after losing the final to Li Qian of China. Earlier, Parveen Hooda, in the women’s 57 kg boxing event, won bronze. In Squash mixed team event Indian pair Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh also had to be content with the bronze after losing to the Malaysian duo. Earlier, Ram Babu and Manju Rani opened country’s medal account on eleventh day clinching bronze medal in the 35km mixed relay race walk. They clocked the timing of 5:52.14. With this country’s overall medal tally has now reached its best ever 74, comprising 16 gold, 27 silver and 31 bronze. India’s previous best was 70 medals in 2018 Jakarta Asian Games. India currently holds fourth position in the overall medal table behind China, Japan and Republic of Korea.



In Squash mixed doubles, Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh progressed to the final with a 2-1 victory over Hong Kong. Meanwhile, in badminton PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy stormed into their respective singles quarterfinals. Sindhu defeated Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma in the round of 16, while Prannoy outplayed Kazakhstan’s Dimitriy Panarin. In men’s hockey, India’s game against Korea is underway. India was ahead with 2-0 when reports last came in.



Later today, India’s Neeraj Chopra will step out to defend his men’s javelin throw crown. In other athletics events of the day, the Indian men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams will also be in the medal hunt. Avinash Sable will run the men’s 5000m. Badminton, Chess, Diving, Hockey and Equestrian would be the other events where India would have high hopes for the medal today.



Yesterday, two gold medals came in Athletics, while Annu Rani got the place at the centre of the podium in women’s javelin throw, Parul Chaudhary emerged victorious in the women’s 5000 metre race. In Canoeing, the duo of Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam won a momentous bronze in the men’s 1000m event. This was the second canoe medal of the country in Asian Games history after 1994.