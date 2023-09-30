इंडियन आवाज़     30 Sep 2023 01:41:57      انڈین آواز

Indian Airforce to carry out a multi-aircraft fly past at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh

Indian Airforce will carry out a multi-aircraft fly past at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh today on the occasion of 91st anniversary celebration. Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel will be the Chief Guest of the event. The event will also be attended by Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VS Chaudhari and other military & civilian dignitaries.

The spectacular flypast being held for the first time in the capital Bhopal, fighter aircraft like Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000, Jaguar, LCA Tejas and Hawks will astonish the spectators with their roar and speed. Apart from this, helicopters like Chinook, Mi-17 V5, Chetak and transport aircraft like C-130, IL-78 and AN-32 will also perform various stunts and manoeuvres. Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, Sarang Helicopter Display Team and Akash Ganga Team will also be the added attraction of this air show.  

